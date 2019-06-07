Emir of Rano suspends two district heads for insubordination

  1. Home
The Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar, has suspended two district heads over alleged insubordination.

The two suspended district heads of Bebeji, Haruna Sanusi and of Tudun Wada, Dr. Bashir Muhammad were relieved from their positions for their refusal to pay homage to the newly appointed emir.

They were also accused of boycotting the just concluded durbar held at Karaye emirate, an act seen as insubordination.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of Rano Emirate, Alhaji Muhammad Idris Rano.

The letter indicated that the emirate also withdrawn the traditional titles of Dan Galadima Kano from Haruna Sanusi and Dan Kadai Tudun Wada from Dr. Bashir Muhammad respectively.

