Emir of Rano dies at 74

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, one of the four emirs recently appointed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the new emirates, died yesterday at the Nassarwa Specialist Hospital, Kano at about 4:45pm after a brief illness. He was 74 years old.

The Turakin Rano, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, told Daily Trust that the late emir was earlier admitted at the hospital yesterday.

Rurum, a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, said the emir would be buried yesterday in his emirate according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by two wives, 17 children and many grandchildren.

Late Dr Ila was among the four new emirs appointed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the creation of four new emirates of Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya.

Turbaned in May last year, he was appointed first class emir together with the present Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was at that time emir of Bichi; Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar ll and Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya.

The late emir was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Friday for medical treatment, but was later referred to the Nassarwa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

According to Rurum, he was referred to Nassarawa hospital due to insufficient oxygen at AKTH.

It was gathered that at the time he was taken to AKTH, his condition was critical.

Commenting on his death, the Turakin Rano and member, House of Representatives representing Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure federal constituency, Alhaji Kaniru Alhassan Rurum, described the late emir as a humble, generous and kind leader.

Rurum said: “Rano Emirate has lost a great pillar. It will take the emirate many years to fill the gap left behind. Late Dr Tafida was a generous and an examplary leader worthy of emulation.

“He was the kind of leader every community would love to have, he was a leader that always carried his subjects along in every decision that affects his subjects. He always sacrificed his comfort for the benefit of his subjects.

Kano’s spike in deaths

The emir’s death added to the list of high profile deaths in Kano in recent times. It started peaking about two weeks ago as Daily Trust reported on April 21, that over 150 people who died in Kano within a space of about three days were buried in three cemeteries.

Grave diggers in the affected cemeteries said the frequency of burials was unusual compared to the number of people buried before the coronavirus outbreak.

