Emir of Ningi begs Buhari to intervene in Ganduje, Sanusi feud

The Emir of Ningi in Bauchi state, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari, to save the traditional institution in the North from being destroyed by urgently intervening in feud between the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The royal father who made the appeal on Thursday in a chat with newsmen at his Palace in Ningi said the call became necessary in view of the impending danger brewing in Kano between Sanusi and Ganduje.

“I am begging the President as a father to all to please in the name of Allah to intervene in the problem happening in Kano and settle this dispute between the Emir and the Governor. I have high hopes that Buhari will not allow the traditional institution be humiliated and bastardized,” he urged.

The monarch said that Buhari has proven to me to be a person who has high respect and regard for the traditional institutions.

He added: “It has become very necessary to take this matter to our father, the father of the land, President Muhammadu Buhari. He can solve this problem once and for all because he has settled difficult issues like this in the past.”

The emir lamented that despite several efforts made by prominent Nigerians to settle the duo, not much result has been achieved, adding that as one of the oldest Emirs in the north who is 85 years old and has spent 42 years on the throne, it was necessary for him to speak out on the matter.

“I am not speaking because I am supporting the Emir of Kano, no. I am speaking because I see that what is happening will destroy the traditional institution completely. So, I feel it is necessary to speak on this matter and I am in the position to speak out on what we see that is not right.”

The royal father explained that whatever thing that could be done to humiliate Sanusi, Emir of Kano, has been done and there is need for restrain and forgiveness.

“When someone does something that is wrong, what we know in Islam is forgiveness and everyone does wrong and we have seen people being forgiven many times and we hear it being said that people are forgiven. If Sanusi has erred, why would the people, the government and the House of Assembly of Kano, not forgive him?” he queried.

