Emir of Muri condemns Taraba killings, calls for restraint among residents.

The Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida has condemned the continuous killings in Taraba state and called on the people to show more restraint and give the government the peace it needs to build a future for the citizens.

The Emir made the call in his palace in Jalingo while speaking with Journalists on Wednesday

He also called on the people of Ardo-Kola and Jalingo to shun all forms of hate and hate speeches and build bridges of love and understanding in order to live in peace.

“We have elected Gov. Darius Ishaku and have reelected him again so we should all shun vices, give noncooperation and support him to work for us.”

” The minimum support we can give him is peace and should make sure we all avoid any act or action that will lead to break down of law and order” he explained.

The Emir also commended the security agencies in the state for acting swiftly and professionally in handling the recent conflict in Jalingo and Atdo-Kola Local government areas

Alhaji Abbas Tafida, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for directing security agents to end the Killings in the state.

“I will out of my modest experiences as a leader inform Mr. President, the Governor of Taraba and all our people that if we have to wait for security agencies to stop us from killing each other, it is already a disaster because the security agencies will have to start by killing us also.” The Emir further stated

“The tribes of Jukun-Kona, Fulani and all other tribes in Jalingo and Ardo-Kola local government areas and indeed Muri Emirate have been together for the last 300 years.” he added.

The Emir stated further that to stop the killings the government and all major stakeholders must identify and eliminate the factors that lead to easy breakdown of law and order.

He however identified mental blindness which he said, has led to producing population of young men and women who are driven into poverty and destitution by lack of any production skill and low moral standing.

“We are suppose to be training our children into knowledge driven wealth creation but because of corruption we are pushing them into poverty by ignorance.”

“Religion that is supposed to produce people of high moral standing had been hijacked by criminals to the forum of private jet owning preachers and agents of politicians for the sake of making money while their followers resort to kidnapping because of absence of morality.”he said

He called for proper investment in correct education, honesty and also for establishment of proper rule of law in the country.

