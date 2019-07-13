  1. Home
Emir of Lafia is Nasarawa Amirul Hajj

Published Date

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage Muhammad, has named the Amirul Hajj of Muslim pilgrims from Nasarawa State to this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed.

Other members of the committee are the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleman Dahiru Dikko and chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, (NSMPWB), Alhaji Umar Mohammad Ubangari.

Others are; The Waziri of Lafiya, Alhaji Mohammad Ubandoma Aliyu, Ciroma of Wamba, Alhaji Suleman Musa Nogogo and the Executive Secretary of NSMPWB, Idris Ahmed Almakura.

