Breaking News
Federal Government declares public holidays for Eid-Al -Fitr celebration
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Emir of Lafia assures new Governor of his support
ADVERTISEMENT

Emir of Lafia assures new Governor of his support

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia  Published Date
Governor Abdullahi Sule, Emir of Lafia and his entourage in Government House, Lafia

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad has assured Governor Abdullahi Sule of the emirate’s loyalty and support for the new administration.

He made the statement when he led a delegation of Princes and Kingmakers of the Emirate on a solidarity visit to the governor in Government House, Lafia, “I and the entire people of the emirate are praying for you to have a successful tenure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the support of Lafia Local Government that culminated to the emergence of his administration.

He stressed that Lafia remains an area of focus for this administration as the capital is the second after Karu in terms revenue potentiality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.