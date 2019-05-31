Emir of Lafia assures new Governor of his support

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad has assured Governor Abdullahi Sule of the emirate’s loyalty and support for the new administration.

He made the statement when he led a delegation of Princes and Kingmakers of the Emirate on a solidarity visit to the governor in Government House, Lafia, “I and the entire people of the emirate are praying for you to have a successful tenure.”

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated the support of Lafia Local Government that culminated to the emergence of his administration.

He stressed that Lafia remains an area of focus for this administration as the capital is the second after Karu in terms revenue potentiality.

