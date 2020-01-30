Emir of Karaye elevates Kwankwaso’s father

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the four newly upgraded Kano emirates, Karaye Emirate has yesterday announced the elevation of the title of District Head of Madobi, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso from Majidadi to Makama and King Maker in the emirate.

This was contained in a statement issued by Karaye Emirate council Information Officer Haruna Gunduwawa and issued to newsmen in Kano.

According to the statement, the Emir of Karaye Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II stated that the title upgrade was in consideration of his quality and commitment to sustainable development of the emirate.

The elevated District head Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso is the biological father of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Aged 99, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso was first turbanned the Majidadi of Kano by late Emir of Kano Alhaji Dr Ado Bayero in the year 2000.

Following the upgrading of Karaye to a first class emirate, his jurisdiction falls within Karaye emirate, hence the promotion to the title of Makama of Karaye and King Maker by the Emir of Karaye.

