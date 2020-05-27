Emir of Kano visits mother, Gidan Nassarawa, as govt bans Sallah durbar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero on Wednesday, paid homage to his mother, Mai Babban Daki at Gwangwazo, few metres from his palace.

Bayero, surrounded by a few royal guards, left the palace for his mother’s house through Kofar Kudu around 10:00am in his official Rolls Royce vehicle.

He was there for about 45 minutes at Gidan Mai Babban Daki before he retreated to the palace to prepare for another visit to Gidan Nassarawa where he prayed over the tombs of his predecessors as the tradition dictates for Hawan Nassarawa.

The Emir’s visit to Mai Babban Daki ordinarily takes place during Hawan Daushe, the second day after Sallah, but the visit this year was delayed until the fourth day in compliance with the government’s directive suspending Sallah durbar to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The emir was accompanied to Gidan Nassarawa by some few title holders.

The Kano State Government had ruled out Sallah Durbar across the five emirates even as it lifts ban on Friday and Eid congregational prayers earlier imposed on the state to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s eid-il-Fitr Sallah Durbar was supposed to be the first durbar to be performed by the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero since his appointment as the new emir of Kano after the ouster of Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Bayero, who was the first emir of Bichi, one of the new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in 2019, became the emir of Kano on March 9, 2020, the day former emir Sanusi was deposed over allegation of insubordination to the authorities.

