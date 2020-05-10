Emir of Kano loses uncle

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dan Iyan of Kano who is the district head of Dawakin kudu, Yusuf Bayero, has died in the early hours of Sunday.

Yusuf was said to have died after a protracted illness.

A source in the Kano emirate confirmed his death.

He is a younger brother to late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero and an uncle to current emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero.

The late Dan Iyan Kano had held various positions with the then Kano Native Authority (NA) and he was a onetime parliamentary secretary in charge of Kaduna affairs.

Yusuf was turbaned in 1993 as Dan Iyan Kano by the the late emir of Kano Ado Bayero.

Yusuf has been buried in Kano state according to Islamic rites.

