Emir of Kano appointed chairman, 1MT advisory board in Nigeria

One Million Teachers (1MT), a Canada-based social enterprise that provides access to high quality teacher’s education to severely underserved communities around the world has appointed the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as chairman of its advisory board in Nigeria.

The Emir was also appointed board member of 1MT parent organisation, One Million Teachers Canada.

Hakeem Subair, the Chief Executive Officer of the group, described the Emir’s appointment as a great development and morale booster for the team.

According to him, One Million Teachers regularly seeks strong voices, to help amplify its advocacy for access to equitable and inclusive education for all; especially women and girls, as well as to provide counsel to the team.

“It is therefore, with great pleasure that we welcome His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, CON, Emir of Kano, as Chairman, Advisory Board of 1 Million Teachers.

“By accepting this role, in addition to his recent appointment as a Sustainable Development Goals Advocate by the United Nations, he has further deepened his commitment to the fight for a just society, and we are thrilled to have him on board,” he said.

In his response to the appointment, the Emir said: “I look forward to working with 1Million Teachers in its laudable efforts at providing access to high quality teacher education to under-served communities around the world, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. I am indeed excited about the project and its future impact on the education sector in Nigeria.”

Currently operating in 12 African countries, 1MT works with local and international partners to build a critical mass of dedicated educators who inspire and work with their colleagues to enhance students’ learning outcomes.

