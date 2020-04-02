Emir of Jere’s wise counsel will be missed – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Kaduna Traditional Council in mourning the passing of Emir of Jere, Dr Sa’ad Usman, saying that his wise contributions will be sorely missed.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson Femi Adesina, commiserated with government and people of Kaduna State over his death.

He also condoled with family members, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, who served the country extensively as a public servant, including working as Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State.

The President, who urged them to find solace in his good works during his sojourn on earth, particularly for indigenes, prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family he left behind.

