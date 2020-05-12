Emir of Ilorin thanks Buhari for appointing Gambari as Chief of staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona described the appointment as a great honour to the entire people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwarans at large.

However, the presidency is yet to confirm the appointment.

The president’s media aides and officials from the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, declined comment on the said appointment. They asked our reporters to wait for an official statement.

Prof. Gambari will be replacing Mallam Abba Kyari, who died in April, after battling COVID-19.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari noted that the choice of the former diplomat would be justified by his outstanding contributions, administrative experience, scholarship and excellence which he would inject into the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance, democratic dividends as well as shared prosperity in the nation.

While congratulating Professor Gambari on the new appointment, the monarch wished him a successful tenure in office even as he expressed confidence in his ability to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He will surely bring to fore his wealth of experience as an academician, former Minister, former Diplomat, former University Chancellor, Prince of the renown Alimi dynasty, family man and community leader of high repute”.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari is the Wambai of Ilorin Emirate.

He is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat.

He was Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

Gambari was appointed by the then secretary-general of United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the chairperson of the African Union Commission as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur in 2010.

