Emir of Ilorin loses mother

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin Published Date
The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The mother of the emir of Ilorin, Hajia Ayishat Nma Sulu-Gambari, is dead. She died on Monday evening.

The mother of the emir was the granddaughter of the late 7th Emir of Ilorin, daughter of the late 8th of Emir, wife of the late 9th emir of Ilorin, sister of the late 10th emir of Ilorin and mother of the 11th emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR.

Details later…

