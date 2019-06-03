Emir of Ilorin loses mother

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of the emir of Ilorin, Hajia Ayishat Nma Sulu-Gambari, is dead. She died on Monday evening.

The mother of the emir was the granddaughter of the late 7th Emir of Ilorin, daughter of the late 8th of Emir, wife of the late 9th emir of Ilorin, sister of the late 10th emir of Ilorin and mother of the 11th emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later…

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App