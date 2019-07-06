Emir of Gombe urges pilgrims to respect Hajj rules

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Gombe and State Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, has called on intending pilgrims from the state to abide by the rules and regulation governing Hajj exercise throughout the pilgrimage period.

The emir stated this at the closing ceremony of the 2019 induction training for intending pilgrims from the state in Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the pilgrims should also abide by the rules of Saudi Arabia throughout their stay while performing the Hajj exercise.

“You should know that you are going to a country different from your own. Therefore, we are soliciting for your cooperation for a successful hajj exercise,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emir Abubakar III said the state Amirul Hajj team was ready to ensure smooth conduct of the 2019 pilgrimage, saying the preparations had begun successfully.

In a remark, a member of the Amirul Hajj’s team, Sheikh Adamu Muhammad Dokoro urged the pilgrims to respect their leaders, shun rumour mongering and heated discussions with one another during the hajj exercise.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan called on the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and country at large.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App