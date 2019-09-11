Emir of Dutse decries indiscriminate felling of trees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi has decried indiscriminate felling of trees in his domain, calling on the state government to review the law prohibiting the act with a view to providing stiffer punishment for the offenders.

Sanusi made the call during a flagging off of tree planting campaign organized by the Amalgamation of Social Development Associations in Birnin Kudu, the headquarters of Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa state.

“Let me warn people that indulged in illegal felling of trees to desist from doing so or else face the wrath of the law. I am calling on government to review the law that prohibits unlawful felling of trees in the state in order to come up with severe penalty,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the associations, the District Head of Birnin Kudu, Alhaji Garba Hassan Jibrin, said the associations had planned to plant 4,000 assorted tree seedlings in the local government area this year.

He said the targeted places for the exercise include schools, hospitals, police stations and township streets, adding that apart from checking desertification, tree plantation would also beautify the environment.

He commended the efforts being made by the social development associations, traditional institutions and government in fighting desert encroachment in the state.

