Emir of Daura thanks Nigerians after recovery

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support and prayers during his nine days medical treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina.

The emir, who spoke to newsmen in Katsina where he is recuperating after his discharge from hospital, said he was overwhelmed by the love, support and prayers received during his stay in the hospital.

He said the world is in its most trying moment and people should support and cooperate with the federal and state governments as they take measures to contain the COVID-19.

While urging Nigerians to continue to observe preventive measures against the virus, particularly at community level, the emir said his gratitude was enormous to all.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

It would be recalled that last week the emir was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Center, Katsina.

