Emir of Bauchi calls on elected leaders to fulfill promises

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu
The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleman Adamu, has charged all elected leaders to fulfill their campaign promises they made to provide basic social amenities to the electorate.

The Emir, in a statement, said fulfilling the promises would improve the well-being of the people adding that provision of clean water and improved sanitation will help curtail the outbreak of diseases like cholera and malaria.

The Emir advised the people to always report cases of outbreak of diseases or calamities like flood and fire outbreaks to the authorities for immediate action.

 

 

