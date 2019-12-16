Emir Bayero sacks Sarkin Bai, 4 district heads

ADVERTISEMENT

Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has sacked Sarkin Bai, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, District Head of Dambatta and four other district heads.

The four other district heads sacked by the emir are Madakin Kano and District Head of Dawakin Tofa, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani; Barden Kano and District Head of Bichi, Alhaji Idris Bayero; District of Tsanyawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Aminu; and District Head of Minjibir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim Matawalle.

The affected district heads were removed for alleged disobedience to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the emirate respectively.

They were replaced with Alhaji Abdulhamid Ado Bayero as District Head of Bichi, Alhaji Mu’awiyya Abbas Sanusi for Tsanyawa and Dr Abdullahi Maikano Rabi’u as District Head of Dawakin Tofa.

The rest are Alhaji Wada Waziri, who was moved from Makoda to Dambatta as district head, Alhaji Labaran Abdullahi for Makoda and Malam Isma’il Sarkin Fulani as District Head of Minjibir.

In a related development, the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar ll, has sacked the distinct heads of Kiru and Rimin Gado, Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza Bayero and Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Dankadai, respectively.

A statement signed by the secretary of Karaye Emirate Council, Alhaji Tijjani Usman Getso, indicated that the two district heads were dismissed for acts of disloyalty to the emirate and violation of Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019.

The statement further indicated that the decision was taken during the council’s 2nd meeting presided over by the Emir of Karaye, Abubakar ll.

Consequently, the council has approved the appointment of Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad as District Head of Rimin Gado and Magajin Rafin Karaye, and Alhaji Garba Alhaji as District Head of Kiru and Dan Madamin Karaye.

The council also approved the appointment of Engineer Shehu Ahmed as District Head of Karaye and Magajin Garin Karaye.

