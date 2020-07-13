Emir Bayero returns Dan Agundi, Ciroma to Kano Emirate Council

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has re-appointed the deposed Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi as Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano Emirate.

Dan Agundi was deposed in 2003 by the father of the current emir, Emir Ado Bayero, who was then the emir of Kano Emirate, which at that time encompassed all the four other emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

His sack over insubordination was affirmed earlier this year by the Supreme Court.

However, the sack has now been reversed by the current emir of Kano.

Dan Agundi’s reappointment was contained in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji signed by Dan Rimin Kano, Alhaji Sarki Waziri, who is the secretary to the Kano Emirate Council.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, the Public Relations Officer in the office of the SSG, Uba Abdullahi, said the SSG had received the letter and forwarded it to the Governor Gandjue for his approval.

“The SSG has received the letter on July 8, 2020 and has forwarded it to the executive governor and we are waiting for his approval,” Abdullahi has said.

Efforts to get a reaction from Dan Agundi have so far failed. A call and a text message to his phone number by our correspondent have so far not been responded to.

In a related development, the Kano emir has also appointed his elder brother, the deposed Ciroman Kano, Sanusi Ado Bayero, as the new Wamban Kano.

The former Ciroman Kano went on self-exile in Abuja after the appointment of the deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

His new appointment as Wamban Kano was also communicated to Governor Ganduje through the same letter informing of Dan Agundi’s re-appointment, Abdullahi confirmed.

