Emilia Clarke feared Beyoncé would hate her after ‘Game of Thrones’ ending

Emilia Clarke wanted to beg for Beyonce’s forgiveness when the singer raved about her ‘Game of Thrones’ character at an Oscars party earlier this year, because she knew her Dragon Queen was about to go nuts.

The star, who has played Daenerys Targaryen on the cult fantasy series from the show’s first season, previously admitted she “messed up” her opportunity to chat to Beyonce because she was so overcome with emotion when the pop icon approached her.

Clarke recalled the encounter in a new interview with The New Yorker, and admitted she wanted to blurt out a spoiler from the show’s eighth and final season after the Formation hitmaker gushed about her “brilliant” performance on screen.

“I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me,” the actress shared. “I can’t quite control myself. And Beyonce says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant’.”

The high praise left Clarke “on the verge of tears”, partly because she was well aware of the way Daenerys’ story would unfold, eventually killing hundreds of innocent men, women and children by setting her beloved dragon on a surrendering city in the penultimate episode, titled ‘The Bells’.

She continued, “All I wanted to scream was, ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way’.”

“I was just, like, ‘Oh, my God, my absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she’s going to hate me’,” Clarke added.

It’s not yet known if Beyonce was among the fans who were left less than impressed by her character’s evolution, which led to Daenerys’ death at the hands of her lover and nephew Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, in the series finale.

The show’s ending received a mixed response from viewers, but Clarke insists she is satisfied with the way the story wrapped.

“The show is, in a certain way, divisive: ‘Whose side are you on?’” the Brit remarked. “Also, if you’re pleasing everyone, then it’s probably quite tepid. But to me it seemed like the only way it could end.”

Source: Stuff.co.nz

