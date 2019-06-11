Emergence of Lawan, others a new dawn – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

* Says Executive doesn’t desire a rubber stamp legislature

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the emergence of the new presiding officers of the National Assembly as a new dawn.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message to the newly elected Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, said their emergence was “a new dawn, different from duplicity and perfidy of the immediate past.”

In a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the President saluted all the national legislators and their political parties for their display of patriotism and non-partisanship before and during the election.

He commended the transparent and fair nature of the voting process, adjudging it as a plus for the democracy in the country.

The President charged the winners to use their exalted positions for the higher interest of the country, her people, and for the growth of democracy.

“The Executive does not desire a rubber stamp Legislature. While separation of powers is essential, collaboration among all Arms of Government should be the name of the game. Opposition need not be virulent,” he said.

Buhari noted that, “Stepping into the Next Level, the legislature has a big role to play for the goals of the administration to be achieved,” stressing that, “this is for the ultimate good of the nation.”

He urged contestants who lost out to be gallant in defeat, and join hands with the victors who should exhibit magnanimity and eschew vindictiveness.

“At the end of the day, we, the people, who elected our representatives at the national level, are the winners,” he said.

