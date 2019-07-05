Emergence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, good omen

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as leaders of the 9th National Assembly is a step in the right direction and good omen for the legislative arm of government given the pedigree of the two lawmakers.

The leadership of Lawan and Gbajabiamila would introduce far reaching reforms that strengthen the legislative arm of government. Looking at the past record of the duo of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, both are needed at this critical time of Nigeria’s life to unify the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are ambassadors of positive change, they are the kind of leaders Nigeria should look out for in every sector, the type of leadership they brought to bear on the National Assembly as Senate leader and House Leader is exemplary.

I will therefore express the confidence that the National Assembly and Federal Government would work in harmonious relationship as the two leaders have already queued into the next level programme of the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will call on the lawmakers of the 9th Assembly to cooperate with the new leadership, and am calling on fellow students to vote me as Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) in the July 25th-July 28th 2019 convention.

Bringing integrity to bear on leadership of the students is my solemn promise if elected as senate president.

Comrade Samaila Sammani, aspirant, Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App