Ember month: We will conduct audit on Nyanya-Keffi road – FRSC

The zonal commanding officer of the Federal Road Corps (FRSC) in charge of FCT/Niger state, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Ibrahim Umar, has said the corps will carry out road audit on the Nyanya-Keffi road to tackle gridlock along the route during the ember months.

Umar, while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, assured motorists moving in and out of the FCT that adequate measures have been put in place to tackle incessant gridlock occurring in all hot spots in the FCT.

He said the corps will work with relevant agencies with a view to making motorists enjoy smooth drive along the Nyanya-Keffi axis.

He said the zonal command was fully prepared to decongest traffic during the festive period and would work on Abuja-Lokoja highway, Madallah-Lambata in Niger State, saying patrol officers would be deployed in all black spots to prevent accident or gridlock.

The zonal commanding officer therefore cautioned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs while urging them to ensure they obey traffic rules and regulations.

He, however, reiterated the commitment of the corps to continue to regulate the activities of driving schools operating in the FCT and Niger State to adhere strictly to guidelines.

