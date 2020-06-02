Embattled AfDB president Adesina visits Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The embattled president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa.

The visit comes days after the Bank directed a “new and independent” probe of the Adesina, a former agriculture minister of Nigeria.

The bank is thought to have yielded to pressure from the US government to probe allegations levelled against Adesina by a whistleblowing team at the bank.

Adesina has maintained he is still president of the continent’s development finance institution and that is he is innocent of all charges levelled against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The allegations come at a time Adesina is due to be considered for a second term as the bank’s president.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App