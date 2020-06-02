  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Embattled AfDB president Adesina visits Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Embattled AfDB president Adesina visits Buhari

By . 
Adesina observes handwashing at Aso Villa, where he's been to see President Buhari

The embattled president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, on Tuesday visited  President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa.

The visit comes days after the Bank directed a “new and independent” probe of the Adesina, a former agriculture minister of Nigeria.

The bank is thought to have yielded to pressure from the US government to probe allegations levelled against Adesina by a whistleblowing team at the bank.

Adesina has maintained he is still president of the continent’s development finance institution and that is he is innocent of all charges levelled against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The allegations come at a time Adesina is due to be considered for a second term as the bank’s president.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.