El’rufai’s inauguration: Muslims, Christians to hold special prayers

As part of activities to mark the inauguration ceremony of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and his Deputy Hadiza Balarabe, Muslims and Christians will hold special prayers in the state.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Governor’s inauguration Committee Malam Jafaru Sani said activities begin with prayers in all mosques across the state.

He said top government officials observed Juma’a prayers at Sultan Bello Mosque, Unguwar Sarki Kaduna.

The statement also advised the people to offer prayers in all churches across the the state while an ecumenical service will be held at the First Baptist Church Kaduna on Sunday.

He also stated that governor El’rufai will declare open a photo exhibition on the achievements of his administration in the last four years on May 27 at the Banquet Hall of Hassan Katsina House.

Jafaru said the exhibition will last a week while Dr Joe Abah, Nigeria Country Director, Development Alternative Incorporated (DAI) International Development will deliver the inauguration lecture on May 28.

The theme of the renowned Public sector reforms expert is tagged taking Kaduna from Good to Great : The challenge of personal example.

The Nigerian Armed forces and paramilitary institutions are expected to March past at the occasion.

