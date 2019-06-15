El’rufai issues land documents to 491 post elections victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El’ Rufai has issued Certificates of Occupancy of land to 491 victims of 2011 post elections violence in the state.

He assured the victims that the remaining 478 land documents will be given to the affected victims through Kaduna State Geographical Information System KADGIS) subsequently.

‎Governor El’rufai disclosed this when he received delegation from Zango Kataf Local Government at the Government House.

He told the delegation that late Governor Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa approved the offer for 491 victims in a Government layout at Katabu, Igabi LGA but the process was stalled due to bureaucratic errors.

He added that the state government was pleased to grant them the plots of land to enable them settle down.

El’ Rufai said from the 2011 post Elections violence, many lives were lost as he assured them of the state government’s commitment to protect lives and properties of its citizens.

Responding, leader of the delegation Alhaji Sani Uba thanked the State governor for the gesture.

