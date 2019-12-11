Electricity workers strike shuts down Jos DISCO

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), has shut down the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED), company following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to the federal government to fulfil the demands union.

Daily Trust reports that workers of the company who came to work on Wednesday morning were all locked out and asked to join the action or go back home.

Addressing journalists during the protests at JED’s head office, the National Vice President of the union, Musa Ayiga, said the action became necessary because the government had failed to address the plights of members of the union and fulfill their demands.

Giving reasons for the action, comrade Musa explained that, “we have many reasons which we are asking for. This company is privatised in 2013 and many staff were disengaged and some were reengaged. We had agreement with government then that certain entitlement be settled to workers.

“And since 2013, we have been battling with government to settle the workers and up till now, we have not been settled. We met severally, written series of letters yet, they didn’t respond. So, as voice of the voiceless, we have to talk and act on behalf of the people that gave us the mandate, ” he added.

The vice president further warned if the demands of the union were not met, his union and other trade unions would make the country ungovernable, saying, ” if care is not taken, labour unions can paralyze the activities of the government. If government refuses to intervene immediately, this government will be rendered ungovernable.

“As we are taking, is not just NUEE but the umbrella of other trade unions. It is a nationwide strike. If the day ends and nothing happens, I am very sorry for the nation, “he added.

