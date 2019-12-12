  1. Home
Electricity workers protest over unpaid salary

By Risikat Ramoni, LSimon Echewofun Sundayagos Published Date

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Wednesday protested the nonpayment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements across the privatised power firms.

NUEE had earlier given a 21 day notice in a letter written to the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman to intervene in the issue. The duration however elapsed on Tuesday, forcing the NUEE members with support from the umbrella body of Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest.

Our reporter observed that electricity workers at the headquarters of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) joined in the protest.

The union blamed the Federal Ministry of Power for failing to act within the warning period.

