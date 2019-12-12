Electricity Union shuts down Jos DisCo

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE) has shut down the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) company following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum given to the federal government to fulfill the union’s demand.

Daily Trust reports that workers of the company, who came to work on Wednesday morning, were locked out and asked to join the action or go back home.

Addressing journalists during the protest at JED’s head office, the national vice-president of the union, Comrade Musa Ayiga, said the action became necessary because the government failed to address the plight of members of the union and fulfill their demands.

In justifying the action, Comrade Musa explained, “this company was privatised in 2013 and many staff were disengaged and some were reengaged.

“We had agreement with government then that certain entitlements be settled to workers. Since then, we have been battling with government to settle the workers and up till now, we have not been settled. We met several times, wrote series of letters, yet there is no response.”

