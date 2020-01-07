Electricity tariff not yet increased — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

NERC to hold public consultations

We’ll enforce hike in April — Discos

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), yesterday declared that the electricity tariff would not be increased without consultations.

NERC Chairman Prof. James Momoh, at a news conference in Abuja, clarified that what the commission had done was a tariff review usually done twice a year.

He said consultations with members of the public would determine if there would be an increase or not.

Momoh had, in the orders he signed for the 11 power distribution companies (DisCos) last Friday, said based on the December 2019 tariff review, the electricity tariff was expected to increase by April 1.

But yesterday, Momoh said in the next three months, the commission would engage the public for consultation.

“We’ve given the report card of what we saw based on all indices for doing the review. We did not say it is binding tomorrow morning. We said we’re going to the second thing: consultation.

“The order is simply a communication of what we have done as a regulator looking at what it takes to increase or decrease tariff. If at the end of our meeting back and front, we say increase there is increase. If we say no increase, no increase.

“It is going to be based on our engagement at the public forum. We are going to issue a press statement one more time about this document in a layman language.

“I’m a customer too. As customers, we’ll pay our bills. But if you suddenly change it, I need to know why. It must be for the good of everybody. Don’t forget, service must improve,” he said.

He said the NERC would soon put a ceiling on the amount Discos could charge customers still not metered and were given estimated bills.

“We will do everything to ensure that DisCos provide meters to our customers,” Momoh assured.

The NERC had said the review considered changes in macroeconomic indices like inflation at 11.3 percent, exchange rate at N309.9 to a dollar and gas price of $3.30 per standard cubic feet.

The orders for the 11 Discos had shown that electricity consumers in Abuja ought to pay average N54.3 per kilowatt hour (kwh) as cost reflective tariff effective January 1, 2020. But NERC said the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company should continue collecting N32.7. Hence, residential 2 (R2) customers’ bill remains at N24.30/kwh till April; but that the AEDC must remit 42% as payment for monthly bulk energy to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc.

Benin Disco customers will pay average N32.5/kwh instead of the new N56.4 cost reflective amount. Residential customers will continue to pay N31.26/kwh, but that the company must remit 35.7% for bulk energy henceforth.

In Lagos, Ikeja Disco customers ought to pay N44.6/kwh, but are allowed to pay N27.3/kwh for now. While its residential customers continue to pay N21.30/kwh, the disCo must remit 49% bulk energy payment.

For Eko Disco, customers will pay N28.3/kwh average instead of N47.0/kwh cost reflective amount. Residential customers will continue to pay N24/kwh and the must remit 43% bulk energy settlement to NBET.

Kano Disco customers ought to pay N52.7/kwh average, but are allowed to pay N30.1/kwh. The Disco collects N22.50/kwh from residential customers for now and must pay 38% of its monthly bulk energy bill.

Enugu Disco averagely collects N35.3/kwh from customers instead of N54.4/kwh. Residential customers there pay N30.93/kwh and the DisCo must pay 42% monthly bulk energy invoice to NBET.

For Yola Disco, customers ought to pay N57.4/kwh in future but are currently allowed to pay N26.8/kwh. The company bills residential customers N23.25/kwh and it must pay 12% of its monthly energy invoice or face sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, the Discos yesterday said the new electricity tariffs shall become enforceable from April 1, explaining that the new tariffs ordered by the NERC would cater for revenue shortfalls in the sector in a statement, the spokesperson of the association, Sunday Oduntan, said: “The tariffs shall remain the same as they presently are (i.e. 2015 levels) until April 01, 2020 when there will be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to the consumer until this is fully completed by the end of 2021.

“In view of the foregoing, we state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing electricity tariff until April 1, 2020 when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy.”

