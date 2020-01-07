Electricity: No tariff increase until consumers are consulted, NERC says

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said there is will be no immediate increase in electricity tariff.

In a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Abba Arabi, the Commission said it will hold a public consultation for electricity consumers under the 11 power Distribution Companies (DisCos) before effecting any increment.

“The minor review Order released by the Commission on January 3, 2020 has no immediate impact on end-user tariffs payable by all classes of electricity customers in the country.

“However, where actual end-user tariffs are likely to be impacted by the review, the required public and stakeholder consultations shall be implemented,” the statement maintained.

NERC failed to say when the rise will begin contrary to the DisCos’ Orders its Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, signed which stipulated an expected increase from April 2020.

Standing on the signed tariff orders, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) on Monday said the increase will start April.

Spokesman of ANED, Chief Sunday Oduntan, in a statement, said “the tariffs shall remain the same as they presently are (i.e. 2015 levels) until April 01, 2020 when there will be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to the consumer until this is fully completed by the end of 2021.

“In view of the foregoing, we state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing Electricity tariff until April 01, 2020 when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy,” Oduntan had explained.

