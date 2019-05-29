Electricity: Nigeria’s peak generation gains 3,375MW after 20 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The peak generation on the Nigerian electricity grid has gained only by 3,375 megawatts (MW) between 1999 and 2019, the Daily Trust findings have shown.

Consulting various industry sources and records on a two decade-long power generation history, this paper found that in 1999, the highest electricity generation was about 2,000MW. It only rose to 5,375MW on February 7, 2019.

The grid then sustained 5,000MW peak threshold for at least seven days in February 2019, statistics proved. However, the average daily power generation fluctuates around 4,000MW and some other times plunges to between 3,500MW and 3,800MW, NSO daily report history shows.

Currently, available power generation capacity stands at 7,652MW; TCN said the transmission wheeling capacity stands at 8,100MW, away from the 7,000MW capacity achieved in December 2017. The 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) so far can take about 5,500MW of electricity on their network, a simulation report of TCN said.

