Electricity grid records rise to 5377MW peak generation after 18 months

The Nigerian power grid rose 5,377 megawatts (MW) peak power generation on Saturday night, a feat attained 18 months after the previous record.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed this on Monday.

It said the enhanced record occurred at 9.30pm on Saturday.

On February 7, 2019, the national power grid reached 5,375MW peak generation, with improved electricity to many places nationwide.

However, the latest records surpassed that of 2019 with 2.8MW, noted the TCN. It added that, “it was successfully transmitted to distribution load centres nationwide.”

According to TCN, a simulation done in December 2019 showed that transmission networks can evacuate over 8,100MW of electricity to the distribution networks.

The Generation Companies (GenCos) through the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), said they have over 13,000MW installed capacity and 7,600MW presently available capacity to generate power.

While records showed that the Distribution Companies (DisCos) have capacity to supply 5,500MW of electricity to the over 10 million registered consumers nationwide, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), said the DisCos’ networks can supply over 7,000MW of electricity to consumers if GenCos and TCN provide that power quantum.

