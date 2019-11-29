Election violence in Kogi predictable — INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The violence that marred the just concluded Kogi State governorship election was predictable, a senior official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Haruna, has said.

Haruna, INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara states, said this yesterday at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room review meeting on Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections.

He said the predictable level of violence became obvious from the moment the then Deputy Governor of the state, Simon Achuba, was impeached and the ruling political party failed to rein in on the leadership in the state.

But Clement Nwankwo, Convener of Situation Room, said as complicated as the situation might have been, INEC must take full responsibility for what happened during the elections.

