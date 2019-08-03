Election: Tribunal grants PDM permission to withdraw case against Governor Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Bauchi, has granted permission to Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, to withdraw its petitions filed against the election of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Salihu Shuaibu granted the withdrawal of the PDM’s petitions at its sitting in Bauchi on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, counsel to PDM, Barrister Aliyu Lemu, said they withdrew the petitions after wide consultation with stakeholders and members of the party in the state.

He added that the withdrawal also followed the achievements recorded by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed before his 100 days in office.

Barrister Lemu assured that the party would cooperate with Governor Mohammed’s administration for the speedy development of the state.

On his part, counsel to Governor Mohammed and the PDP, Barrister Ben Ogbuche, said that with the withdrawal of the PDM’s petition, they had only one case filed by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and the APC left.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious at the end of the Tribunal’s sittings.

It could be recalled that the PDM and its candidate in Bauchi State filed a complain, seeking the nullification of the governorship election due to the non inclusion of their logo by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

