Election tribunal fixes June 13 to hear PDP’s petition against Kwara Gov-elect

The Kwara state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Ilorin, has fixed June 13 and 14 to commence trial in the PDP’s petition challenging the declaration of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the state’s Governor-elect.

The PDP claimed the Governor-elect does not have the secondary school leaving certificate, which is the legal prerequisite for anyone running for the office of Governor, a claim AbdulRazaq denied.

The chairman of the three-man tribunal, Bassey Effiong announced the date after listening to counsel to the parties in the case at the continuation of the pre-hearing session on Thursday.

He said the trial will hold at 10:00am. on every hearing date.

Effiong said the petitioners will have four days (June 13,14 and July 9 and 10) to call their witnesses who would then be cross-examined by the respondents.

According to the tribunal’s schedule, the first respondent, the INEC, will have two days (July 11 and 12) to present its defence. AbdulRazaq, who is the second respondent, will present his defence betweenJuly 16, 17 and 18; while the third respondent, which is the APC, will present its defence between July 23, 24 and 25.

Effiong added that the report of the pre-hearing conference will be available after Monday (May 27).

The matter has been adjourned till next Monday for the adoption of various motions already filed by all the parties.

