Election tribunal begins pre-hearing sitting in Bauchi tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Election Petition Tribunal will tomorrow begin pre-hearing sitting on the petitions it has received so far regarding the last general elections in the state.

The tribunal has fixed tomorrow (Monday, May 27, 2019) for the gubernatorial election petitions filed before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The three parties filed the petitions challenging the INEC’s declaration of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the PDP as the winner of the election.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary of the Tribunal, Bello Abdullahi, disclosed that the tribunal will attend to the petitions filed by the three political parties separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App