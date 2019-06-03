Election tribunal: Atiku, PDP protest delay in petition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have complained to the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa over the delay in commencing hearing in the petitions on the February 23 presidential election.

The complaint was contained in a letter dated May 31, 2019 and signed by a lawyer in the team, Silas Joseph Onu, who said he had the authority of the lead counsel in the matter, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN).

“Considering the strict requirement of keeping to the constitution calendar for a petition and the obvious fact that time is also running fast against the petitioner, we pray my lord to act timeously in appointing a replacement so that we will get a hearing notice and continue with the petition in the interest of justice,” the letter reads.

The matter stalled after Justice Bulkachuwa acceded to pressure from Atiku and the PDP to recuse herself from the matter over her husband’s emergence as senator-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

