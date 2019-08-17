Election Petition Tribunal: Gov Ortom closes defence with one witness

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Saturday, closed his defence with only a witness at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi in Benue State.

Ortom was present at the tribunal to defend himself in the case instituted by Barrister Emmanuel Jime and the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging his re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

His counsel, Sebastine Hon (SAN), told the court that Governor Ortom had decided to close his case after taking a look at the evidence of the petitioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After taking a critical look at the evidence provided by the petitioners, we have come to the inevitable conclusion that we will not be calling any further witnesses,” Hon said.

But counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oba Maduabuchi, (SAN), who was next in line to open his case asked the tribunal to grant him Monday, August 19,2019 to open his defense, adding that he will call only five witnesses.

There was no objection from any counsel to the parties in the suit.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Henry Olusiyi, therefore, adjourned the matter to Monday, August 19, 2019.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App