Elders to Ugwuanyi: Don’t push our community into chaos

By Tony Adibe, Enugu Published Date
Elders in Egwu-Achi Autonomous Community, Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State have appealed to the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi not to push their community into avoidable crisis by allegedly imposing a traditional ruler on the community.

Some of the elders in Egwu-Achi community had led a peaceful protest to the Government House, Enugu to determine why the government issued a certificate of recognition to Chief Victor Meniru as traditional ruler of the community after a High Court in Enugu State had on June 4, 2019 voided his election, describing the process of his emergence as fraudulent, null and void.

Daily Trust recalls that in June, the natives of Egwu-Achi protested the said imposition of Meniru as Igwe of the community. The second time the natives are protesting this year.

But Governor Ugwuanyi had cautioned them to maintain peace so as to usher in development projects within the autonomous community rather than bickering over traditional Igweship throne that might cause crisis and hinder development in the area.

Governor Ugwuanyi also reportedly appealed to the protesters to allow him to invite Meniru to apologise to them so that he can remain the Igwe of the community, a request the protesters were said to have vehemently rejected outright, Daily Trust gathered.

The protesters brandished placards bearing inscriptions such as “High Court Decision must Be Obeyed”, “The Throne of Egwu-Achi Is Not For Sale,” “The Decision of Our People Must Be Upheld,” “Nobody Can Steal The Throne of Egwu-Achi,” “We Say No To Imposition of Meniru As Our Igwe,” “The Radio Announcement Is False, say Egwu-Achi People”, among others.

The President General of Egwu-Achi Town Union, Chief Okechukwu Onwuka and other elders , who later addressed newsmen, said it was unbelievable that the Governor Ugwuanyi-led government could violate a High Court order which restrained Chief Victor Meniru from parading himself as the Igwe of the community.

