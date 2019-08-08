Eld-el-Kabir: Police urge Ogun residents to be security conscious

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command, Ogun, has advised residents in the state to be security conscious for safety of lives and property, during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

DSP. Bimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

NAN reports that the Federal Government on Wednesday, declared Monday and Tuesday as public holiday for Muslim faithful to celebrate Eld-el-Kabir.

Oyeyemi stressed the need for the people to be watchful and quickly report strange movement in their environment.

“People should be their brother’s keeper by reporting any incident where people involved are at the disadvantage of making call to the police.” he said.

He also cautioned motorists to desist from speeding, especially during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Those motorists that have been making two trips before should not increase it to four or five, all for the sake of making additional money.”

The PPRO, however, reiterated the command’s commitment to ensure safety of lives before, during and after the sallah festival. (NAN)

