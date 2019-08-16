  1. Home
El-Zakzaky returns, secretly taken away by DSS

By Chris Agabi Published Date
IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, on board Emirate Air on Monday evening enroute India. The airline departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja some minutes past 6pm.
The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has returned to Nigeria.

He arrived onboard Ethiopian Airlines at about 11:40am.

El-Zakzaky was however whisked away secretly by security operatives far away from the arrival hall where journalists were stationed and awaiting his arrival.

Airport sources told our correspondent he was taken away at the tarmac and driven through the presidential wing.

