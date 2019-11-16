El-Zakzaky, Dasuki, Sowore opted for our custody – DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said former National Security Adviser NSA Sambo Dasuki, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoleye Sowore opted to remain in DSS custody instead of any other correctional facility.

A statement from the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said; “There has been outcry about alleged illegal detention of some notable persons undergoing trials at the courts and disobedience to court orders by the service. To put the records straight, the service wishes to direct public attention to the circumstances that warranted the custody of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in its facility.”

“The duo had appealed to the courts to be left in the custody of the service instead of being taken to the correctional centres. Well-meaning Nigerians are equally witnesses to the case of Omoleye Sowore, who, on a similar order of the court, was to be remanded at the Kuje or Suleja Centre, but preferred to be kept at the DSS.”

He said everyone also saw what eventually played out with El-Zakzaky, when he opted to be returned to the custody of the service even as the court had granted him leave to seek medical care in India, adding that those were choices the personalities made on their own volition.

He said since their stay, the service had continued to extend the best courtesies to them, as they are allowed access to people and use of telephones, gymnasium, TV, newspapers and medical facilities.

He said their families and trusted persons bring them food of their choice on daily basis.

