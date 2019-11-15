‘El-Zakzaky, Dasuki, Sowore opted for DSS custody’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday said former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki; leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoleye Sowore opted to remain in DSS custody instead of any other correctional facility.

A statement from DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said, “There has been outcry about alleged illegal detention of some notable persons undergoing trials at the Courts and disobedience to Court Orders by the Service. To put the records straight, the Service wishes to advert public attention to the circumstances that warranted the custody of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in its facility.”

He said, “for the avoidance of doubt, the duo had appealed to the Courts to be left in the custody of the Service instead of being taken to the Correctional Centres. Well meaning Nigerians are equally witnesses to the case of Omoleye Sowore, who, on a similar order of the Court, was to be remanded at the Kuje or Suleja Centre, but preferred to be kept at the DSS.”

He said everyone had seen what played out with El-Zakzaky, when he opted to be returned to the custody of the Service even as the Court had granted him leave to seek medical care in India adding that, “these were choices these personalities made on their own volition”.

He said since their stay, the Service has continued to extend the best courtesies to them, adding that they are allowed access to people and use of other facilities like telephones, gym, TV, newspapers and medical facilities.

He said their families and trusted persons bring them food of their choices on daily basis.

He said “Against the wrong perception that the Service held these persons in defiance to Court Orders, it is obvious, by the above explanations, that they rather chose to be looked after by the DSS.”

He said the reason for such choice is not far fetched, “simply because the Service’s holding facilities are good and within acceptable international standards adding that it is not in the character of the DSS to join issues with persons or groups.

