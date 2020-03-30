El-Rufai’s wife tests negative for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, has disclosed that her test result for COVID-19 has returned negative.

Following Saturday’s announcement by the Governor of the State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, that he tested positive for COVID-19, his wife, Hajiya Hadiza had disclosed that she would be getting tested on Sunday.

However, on Monday night, the wife of the governor tweeted that her test result came back negative.

Mrs. El-Rufai’s tweet came about an hour and half after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 20 additional cases for the disease out of which two were from Kaduna state.

She thanked Nigerians for all their prayers and good wishes.

Daily Trust reports that Governor El-Rufai emerged as the first COVID-19 case in Kaduna on Saturday and the second governor to be diagnosed with the disease after the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed was also confirmed positive last week.

