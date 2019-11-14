El-Rufai’s apology shows Bello doesn’t merit second term – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the public apology and kneeling by the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council in Kogi state and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed that the APC admitted Governor Yahaya Bello does not deserve a second term of office.

The PDP, in a statement late Thursday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said El-Rufai’s action was also a direct confirmation that Bello cannot lay claim to any genuine vote in this Saturday’s governorship election.

“The PDP notes that the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, also knelt before the Kogi people to beg for Yahaya Bello which further shows that it is public knowledge that the governor misused the opportunity given to him to lead the state.

“Unfortunately, the apology is coming too late in the day and cannot be accepted by the people of Kogi state, whose lives, Yahaya Bello had turned into a living hell in the last four year.

“Moreover, Yahaya Bello openly confirmed that he is irredeemable as he stood without any sign of remorse while El-Rufai and the Edo State deputy governor begged the unimpressed scanty crowd.

“Governor El-Rufai and the APC ought to have counselled Yahaya Bello at the time he was busy suppressing, insulting, abusing and making life unbearable for the people of Kogi state as if there will not be a day of reckoning.

“The irreversible fact is that the day of reckoning has come. The people of Kogi state have moved beyond Yahaya Bello and the APC. They are already moving on with the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, in their determination for a new order in their state and there is no looking back.

“PDP advises Governor El-Rufai to assist Governor Bello in preparing his handover notes as he will surely face a crushing defeat at the polls, come Saturday November 16th,” the party said.

