El-Rufai visits Sanusi in Awe

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday met with Sanusi in Awe.

The governor who has been a long standing friend of the former emir appointed Sanusi as pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also made him the vice-chairman of the state’s investment board after his dethronement.

El-Rufai was among those who went to receive Sanusi in 2014 when he was suspended as CBN Governor by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Earlier yesterday, he confirmed that Sanusi would proceed to Lagos from Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He described Sanusi as “his long- time friend, ideological soulmate and confidante,” adding that his visit to Sanusi was a mark of solidarity over his “temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State.”

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye stated: “The duo rode in Governor El-Rufai’s car to Abuja from where Sanusi will proceed to Lagos.”

It stated that the governor who earlier drove from Abuja to Awe town “met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days.”

“His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights,” it stated.

He explained that Sanusi, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life-long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge.

According to the Special Adviser, Governor El-Rufai had arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order, releasing Sanusi from detention.

Sanusi can go anywhere, including Kano – El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai said Sanusi can go anywhere, including Kano. After his dethronement, there were reports that he would not be allowed into Kano for at least three months.

But speaking in Awe yesterday, the governor said an FCT High Court ruled that Sanusi could go anywhere.

“As you know, the Federal High Court in Abuja today declared his detention illegal and unconstitutional and his banishment also in violation of the constitution, so he is free,” el-Rufai said.

“He can live anywhere he wants including Kano city, if he wants. But we are on our way to Abuja. It is quite likely that the emir proceeds to Lagos which was his preferred destination from day one.”

Explaining why he appointed Sanusi vice-chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) after he was dethroned, El-Rufai said as emir his duty was to bring investors to Kano.

El-Rufai added that with Sanusi free from the throne, he can help bring investors and investment to Kaduna, the governor told The Cable

Sanusi to chair LASU convocation lecture

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, will on March 26 chair the convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The lecture, which is titled; “The Future of Developing Economies in a Digital World,” is part of activities lined up to mark the institution’s 24th convocation ceremony, where 8,959 will be awarded certificates in various degrees and diplomas. The ceremony is scheduled to hold between March 20 and 27.

The lecture, according to the university’s vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, will be delivered by the president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App