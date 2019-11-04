El-Rufai to build N3bn houses for low income earners – Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government has earmarked N3 billion for the construction of houses for low income earners in 2020, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle, has said.

The Commissioner made the disclosure while defending the ministry’s budget before the State House of Assembly on Monday in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the ministry had earmarked over N9 billion for capital projects and N74 million as recurrent.

“We hope to take up the construction of urban houses for the low income earners before the end of the year 2020,” she said.

According to her, N3 billion will be used in the construction of low income mass housing and N1 billion as mortgage support.

Alhaji Yusuf Salihu, Chairman House Committee on Urban and Housing Development, said the assembly was hopeful that the new ministry would make an impact in the lives of the people. (NAN)

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App