El-Rufai returns to Kaduna after accompanying Sanusi to Lagos

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has returned to Kaduna State after he accompanied the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to Lagos Friday night.

El-Rufai had visited Sanusi in Awe, Nasarawa State, shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing the former Emir from detention.

Sanusi II had led the Friday prayer in Awe before he drove in the same vehicle with El-Rufai to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja to board his flight to Lagos, after a brief stopover at the Government House Lafiya to bid farewell to the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

While in Lagos, El-Rufai was hosted by Pastor Tunde Bakare to what he described on his tweeter account as “a Lagos version of his 60th birthday and presentation of his latest book, These Times.”

However, findings by Daily Trust revealed that the Governor returned to Kaduna State on Sunday and has continued with official state functions.

