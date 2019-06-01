El-Rufai reappoints 5 media aides

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has announced the reappointment of Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity and four aides of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

A government statement signed by Dr. Salisu Suleiman,Principal Private Secretary to the Governor stated that the governor has begun making appointments to offices that do not require confirmation or approval by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He said while Aruwan​ has been reappointed as ​Senior Special Assistant-Media & Publicity, Maryam Abubakar retains her position as ​​Senior Special Assistant -New Media; Mukhtar Maigamo​​, Special Assistant, Public Affairs; Manasseh Istifanus​​ as Special Assistant, Media while Nuhu John Gwamna, Technical Assistant and Official Photographer, has been promoted to Special Assistant and Saude Amina Atoyebi (nee Mohammed) is reappointed Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

Aruwan has been government spokesman since May 2015 and has twice served as the spokesperson of the Kaduna APC Campaign Council.

He was one of the first appointments announced shortly before Malam Nasir El-Rufai was sworn-in in 2015, transiting to the role from his position as spokesperson of the 2015 campaign. He was also the Director of Media and spokesperson of the 2019 Kaduna APC Campaign Council.

